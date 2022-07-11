Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,128 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.93. 63,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,443,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.45, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.72 and a 200-day moving average of $78.82.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

