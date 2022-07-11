Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Buys 336 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.8% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 16.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,601,000. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 39,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 91.6% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.13. The stock had a trading volume of 69,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,531,715. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.78 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The stock has a market cap of $236.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.36.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

