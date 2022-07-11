Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 60,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,812,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,343,827. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $126.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

