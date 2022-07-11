Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $4.33 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $79.26. 12,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,414,131. The stock has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.23.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

