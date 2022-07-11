Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,861 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.36. 272,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,298,898. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.22. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $35.54 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $152.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.21.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

