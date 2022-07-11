Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRE. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WRE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

WRE traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $20.33. 4,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,612. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 170.25 and a beta of 0.87. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $26.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 566.67%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

