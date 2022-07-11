Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.09. 30,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,428,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.39. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 67.60%.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.93.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

