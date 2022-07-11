Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 287 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Marriott International makes up approximately 1.2% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.36.

Shares of MAR traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.90. 8,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.28 and a 200-day moving average of $164.67. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.