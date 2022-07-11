Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 640 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.44. 3,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.22 and a 12 month high of $165.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.27, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

