Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 712 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 35.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Carrier Global by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Carrier Global by 36.3% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Carrier Global by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CARR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Carrier Global stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.53. 22,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,081,075. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average is $43.31. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

About Carrier Global (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.