Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,891 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 436,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,952,000 after acquiring an additional 84,322 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.21. 138,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,131,113. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.51.

