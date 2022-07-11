Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,772 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,772 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 533,468 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 108,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

T stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.77. 169,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,536,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.54. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

