Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,017 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,255 shares during the period. Cryoport accounts for about 5.1% of Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd owned 0.24% of Cryoport worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cryoport by 35.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,846 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cryoport by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cryoport by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,268 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cryoport by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

NASDAQ:CYRX traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.42. 3,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a current ratio of 14.98. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 128.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. Cryoport’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

