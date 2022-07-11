Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,554 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000. InMode accounts for approximately 1.6% of Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in InMode during the first quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in InMode by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 16,720 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,177,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 111,997 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INMD stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.59. The stock had a trading volume of 15,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,321. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.51. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $99.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 2.13.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. InMode had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 44.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

INMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

