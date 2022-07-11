Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 53,704 Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,000. Celsius comprises about 3.7% of Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.07% of Celsius as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CELH. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $382,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,787.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,393,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CELH traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,533. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $110.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.16 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.41.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Celsius had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 166.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

CELH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

