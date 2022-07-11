Fortem Financial Group LLC Buys 1,069 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.21.

Shares of STT stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.66. 12,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,632. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.10 and its 200 day moving average is $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $60.54 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

