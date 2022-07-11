Fortem Financial Group LLC Buys 1,519 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.33. The stock had a trading volume of 29,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,815,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.98 and its 200 day moving average is $95.02. The firm has a market cap of $140.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

