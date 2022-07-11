Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $2.67 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises approximately 1.2% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 10.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in AutoZone by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $12.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,169.92. 1,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,178. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,503.30 and a 52-week high of $2,267.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,037.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,015.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $26.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Stephens boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,169.41.

AutoZone Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

