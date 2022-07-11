Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Cuts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 2.6% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after buying an additional 166,288 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after buying an additional 140,070 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Booking by 320.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 2,082.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,317,000 after purchasing an additional 86,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,769.48 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,689.46 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a PE ratio of 143.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,045.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,223.62.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,703.90.

Booking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.