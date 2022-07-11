Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Invests $4.80 Million in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 84,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $47.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average is $55.37. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.75 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

