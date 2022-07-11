Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Purchases 7,321 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Corteva makes up 1.5% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 402.9% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 106.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

NYSE CTVA opened at $52.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.23. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $64.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Corteva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.