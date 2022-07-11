Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Trims Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lowered its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,467 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $654,000. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $4,945,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 9,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 292,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOS opened at $56.85 on Monday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.79.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

