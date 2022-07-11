Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Trims Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc reduced its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Relx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Relx by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 20,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Relx by 28.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Relx by 50.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in Relx by 10.5% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 65,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RELX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.48) to GBX 2,650 ($32.09) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Relx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,690.00.

RELX stock opened at $26.99 on Monday. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

