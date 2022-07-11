Fractal (FCL) Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week

Fractal (FCL) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last seven days, Fractal has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Fractal coin can now be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $420,936.99 and approximately $11,286.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fractal alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00118097 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016949 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00033243 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.