Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $48.68

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.68 and last traded at $48.74, with a volume of 14299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.55.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.91.

Get Freshpet alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.17 and a 200-day moving average of $84.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.26 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 9.9% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 104.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 529,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,377,000 after buying an additional 271,286 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at $1,938,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at $143,000.

About Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.