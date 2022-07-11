Fresnillo’s (FRES) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($9.69) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FRES. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.32) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 1,175 ($14.23) to GBX 1,225 ($14.83) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 880 ($10.66) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.08) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,040.63 ($12.60).

FRES stock opened at GBX 683.20 ($8.27) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of GBX 610.60 ($7.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 997.60 ($12.08). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 772.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 761.10. The company has a market capitalization of £5.03 billion and a PE ratio of 1,453.62.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

