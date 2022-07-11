Frontier (FRONT) Price Up 3.3% This Week

Frontier (FRONT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last week, Frontier has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Frontier has a market capitalization of $19.56 million and $11.10 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,978.47 or 1.00016644 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Frontier Coin Profile

Frontier is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,956,250 coins. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

