Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Down to $8.85

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.85, but opened at $8.24. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 18,506 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on YMM shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56.

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 71.02%. The firm had revenue of $210.21 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.