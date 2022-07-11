Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.48

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 8005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GAU. Cormark cut their target price on Galiano Gold to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.20 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Galiano Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$0.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$0.70 to C$0.68 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.97 million and a PE ratio of -1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.70.

Galiano Gold ( TSE:GAU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.