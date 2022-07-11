Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Buys 500 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $13,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $498,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

On Monday, June 27th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,050.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00.

The Liberty Braves Group stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,948. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $32.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.42 million, a P/E ratio of 93.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.73.

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 0.19%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BATRA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,236,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,362,000 after buying an additional 214,923 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 598,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,231,000 after purchasing an additional 73,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after buying an additional 41,458 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 1st quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,023,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.