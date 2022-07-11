GameCredits Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week (GAME)

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and $14,399.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00026981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00244204 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000953 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000754 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,364,735 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.