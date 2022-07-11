Garland Capital Management Inc. Has $4.31 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for approximately 2.9% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.54.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.52. 41,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,366,469. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

