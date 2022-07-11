Garland Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial comprises 3.8% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $283,466,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 339,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,790,000 after acquiring an additional 208,513 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,340,000 after acquiring an additional 203,549 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 465,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,370,000 after acquiring an additional 183,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,438,000 after buying an additional 164,539 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.25.

NYSE:PRU traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.12. The stock had a trading volume of 15,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,127. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $90.25 and a one year high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

