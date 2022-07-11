Garland Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lpwm LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.32. 53,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,699,244. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.18. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89.
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
