Garland Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lpwm LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.32. 53,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,699,244. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.18. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.