GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $93.64

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 93.64 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 108.92 ($1.32), with a volume of 830514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.31).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 113.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 110.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £965.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 574.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a current ratio of 131.52 and a quick ratio of 131.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In other news, insider Dawn Crichard acquired 21,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £24,993.57 ($30,265.89). Also, insider Andrew Didham acquired 25,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £29,999.92 ($36,328.31).

GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile (LON:GCP)

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

