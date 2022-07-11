GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €38.00 ($39.58) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on G1A. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($35.42) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($41.67) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($47.92) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($43.75) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($37.50) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

ETR G1A opened at €33.69 ($35.09) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.93. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €31.97 ($33.30) and a 1-year high of €48.55 ($50.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is €38.71.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

