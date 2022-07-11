Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $88.60

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $88.60 and last traded at $88.60, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on GECFF. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gecina from €130.00 ($130.00) to €122.00 ($122.00) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Gecina from €134.50 ($134.50) to €123.50 ($123.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gecina from €135.00 ($135.00) to €120.00 ($120.00) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Gecina from €139.00 ($139.00) to €114.00 ($114.00) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Gecina from €137.00 ($137.00) to €115.00 ($115.00) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.90.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.59 and its 200-day moving average is $122.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

