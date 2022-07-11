GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Down to $12.85

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.85, but opened at $12.29. GH Research shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 402 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on GHRS. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.54.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48.

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHRS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in GH Research by 31,790.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GH Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GH Research by 249.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in GH Research by 278.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in GH Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,168,000. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

