GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GIGM opened at $1.56 on Friday. GigaMedia has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. The company has a market cap of $17.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.26.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 65.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

