Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GACQ) is Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GACQ – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,206,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527,550 shares during the quarter. Global Consumer Acquisition makes up about 1.7% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.05% of Global Consumer Acquisition worth $12,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its position in Global Consumer Acquisition by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 49,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Global Consumer Acquisition by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 38,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Global Consumer Acquisition by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,680,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after buying an additional 1,120,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GACQ opened at $10.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer products and services sectors.

