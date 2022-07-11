GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 77.56% from the stock’s previous close.

GFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.13.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.24. The stock had a trading volume of 22,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,143. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.70.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

