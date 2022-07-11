Goldcoin Trading Up 50.4% Over Last 7 Days (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0536 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 50.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $2.34 million and $2,535.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00026880 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00244233 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000955 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

