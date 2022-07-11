Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Jul 11th, 2022

Shares of Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOMGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30.

Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOMGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Golden Dawn Minerals Company Profile (CVE:GOM)

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Greenwood Precious Metals project consisting of the Lexington and Golden Crown properties located in the Greenwood mining division of south-central British Columbia, Canada; and Boundary Falls property consisting of three mineral claims and the May Mac mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

