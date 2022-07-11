Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $38.06

Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.06 and last traded at $38.19, with a volume of 1443 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.61.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.84.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.63. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The business had revenue of $273.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $550,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,062,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

