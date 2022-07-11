Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.24

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.24 and last traded at $27.27, with a volume of 39 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRC. TheStreet lowered Gorman-Rupp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered Gorman-Rupp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.04. The company has a market cap of $714.04 million, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $102.17 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 61.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 128,722 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,252,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 418,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after buying an additional 76,787 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Gorman-Rupp by 8,757.4% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 60,426 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile (NYSE:GRC)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

