Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 700 ($8.33) to GBX 670 ($7.97) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.15.

Great Portland Estates stock remained flat at $$7.00 during midday trading on Monday. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.07.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

