Growth DeFi Hits Market Capitalization of $1.44 Million (GRO)

Growth DeFi (GRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Growth DeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.33 or 0.00016280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Growth DeFi has a market cap of $1.44 million and $1,516.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Growth DeFi has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Growth DeFi

Growth DeFi is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,594 coins and its circulating supply is 433,377 coins. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

Growth DeFi Coin Trading

