Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.46

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 5091 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

GGAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Grupo Santander raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.30 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.3602 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGAL. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. 8.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.