Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $36.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.97. The company has a market cap of $436.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $44.60.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.38 per share, with a total value of $35,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,413,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,672 shares of company stock valued at $58,558. Corporate insiders own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

