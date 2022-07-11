Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $36.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.97. The company has a market cap of $436.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $44.60.
Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.38 per share, with a total value of $35,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,413,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,672 shares of company stock valued at $58,558. Corporate insiders own 26.59% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Guaranty Bancshares (Get Rating)
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
