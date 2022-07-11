Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Hailiang Education Group stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $347.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of -0.03. Hailiang Education Group has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $42.81.
